How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 2)
NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda follows the U.S. Forest Service hotshots team as they direct helicopters to hidden wildfire hotspots to attack from the air, and eliminate hazards along the way. The work is full of risks even without towering blazes present. The teams are also up against a critical staffing shortage amid intensifying wildfire seasons.Dec. 17, 2021
How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 1)
How the elite U.S. Forest Service hotshots battle wildfires (Part 2)
