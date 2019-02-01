NBC News

How the Polar Vortex is linked to climate change

02:42

The Polar Vortex is hitting parts of the U.S. with record-breaking temperatures. But some are wondering, what happened to global warming? We asked David Kanter, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies at NYU to break things down for us.Feb. 1, 2019

