How the shutdown could leave thousands of rural Americans without a home

How the shutdown could leave thousands of rural Americans without a home03:40
Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in rural America are facing a threat to their homes because the government shutdown froze federal funding for mortgage loans and rental assistance. In Heber City, Utah, Scott and La Tysha Mitchell are worried that they could lose the home they’re building with their own hands.
