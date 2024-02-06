IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How Trump could respond to court ruling he is not immune from prosecution

How Trump could respond to court ruling he is not immune from prosecution

03:06

A federal appeals court has ruled that former President Trump is not immune from prosecution in the election interference case. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett and Garrett Haake report on what the ruling means and Trump’s next steps.Feb. 6, 2024

    How Trump could respond to court ruling he is not immune from prosecution

