How U.S. allies in Syria view the prospect of American withdrawal

Earlier this week, four Americans were among the dozens killed in an ISIS suicide bombing in Syria. The deadly attack comes just weeks after the president announced that U.S. troops would withdraw from the country. While the administration has shifted the timeline from "immediately" to "soon," the prospect of American troops leaving the region has already caused major impact on the ground. NBC's Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel just returned from northern Syria. Here's what he saw.Jan. 18, 2019

