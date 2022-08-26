Howard University bomb threats force evacuations

- Now Playing
Howard University bomb threats force evacuations01:54
- UP NEXT
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape03:06
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home01:37
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus05:08
Tennis pioneer Althea Gibson honored with NYC street02:01
MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ04:47
Watch: Clark the bald eagle goes through airport security00:26
Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter00:31
Four dead, including constable serving eviction notice, after shooting at Arizona apartment01:40
Massachusetts woman fatally shot 3 relatives before taking her own life01:10
Patient killed, paramedic injured in ambulance fire outside Hawaii hospital01:21
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity03:40
'Yoga for the People' leaders arrested for tax fraud03:55
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital02:21
Exclusive: Inside NASA’s Johnson Space Center ahead of the Artemis launch03:50
Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue01:33
IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats01:44
Uvalde school police chief fired in response to mass shooting01:45
5 million people under flood watch across Gulf Coast01:29
- Now Playing
Howard University bomb threats force evacuations01:54
- UP NEXT
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape03:06
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging patent infringement over Covid vaccine01:32
Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein mentor, found dead in Connecticut home01:37
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus05:08
Tennis pioneer Althea Gibson honored with NYC street02:01
Play All