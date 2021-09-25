Huawei CFO returns to China as U.S. resolves bank fraud case against her

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou flew home to China after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, relieving a point of tension between China and the U.S. Within hours of her release, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada, but Beijing said the arrests were unrelated.Sept. 25, 2021