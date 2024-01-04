Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut

- Now Playing
Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut01:02
- UP NEXT
'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis01:00
Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict03:30
Double bombing in Iran kills 84 people at memorial event02:01
Israeli army chief says his forces are in 'a very high state of readiness' on Lebanese border01:17
Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war02:24
Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander02:49
Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut, stoking fears of escalation01:50
Palestinians in Ramallah protest killing of Hamas official00:47
Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike01:53
Video shows aftermath of Beirut drone strike on Hamas leadership00:58
Senior Hamas official killed in drone strike in Beirut01:51
Gaza's displaced residents fearful of returning to the north01:07
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza in preparation for long war02:18
Israel pulling troops out of Gaza to pace itself for long-haul conflict01:31
Israeli and Palestinian tour guides working to open dialogue in the U.S.02:43
Israel announces plan to withdraw some troops from Gaza03:27
Israel-Hamas tensions threaten shipping routes in Red Sea01:37
Survivors of deadly Khan Younis attack taken to Gaza hospital01:32
Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’02:21
- Now Playing
Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut01:02
- UP NEXT
'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis01:00
Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict03:30
Double bombing in Iran kills 84 people at memorial event02:01
Israeli army chief says his forces are in 'a very high state of readiness' on Lebanese border01:17
Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war02:24
Play All