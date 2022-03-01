Huge explosion at Kharkiv administration building caught on camera
00:57
In the video, shared on social media by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a blast can be seen at the Kharkiv Region State Administration Building on Freedom Square. It is unclear what exactly caused the explosion, but the emergency services said it was from a Russian airstrike.March 1, 2022
Apple halts product sales in Russia
05:05
WATCH: Video shows explosion at Kyiv TV tower as Russian forces attack
01:00
'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy receives standing ovation at European Parliament
07:01
Now Playing
Huge explosion at Kharkiv administration building caught on camera