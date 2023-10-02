IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Watch: Huge fireball lights up sky near Oxford after lightning strike

00:47

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large fireball turn the sky orange after a lightning strike caused a gas explosion at the Severn Trent Green Power Plant near Oxford, England. Police say no one was hurt.Oct. 2, 2023

