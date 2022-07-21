Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast

- Now Playing
Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast00:50
- UP NEXT
World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 3500:51
Watch: Suspect on foot tries to evade New York police officer on horseback00:31
Florida emu finds fame on TikTok02:50
Hero border collie helps rescue owner after 70-foot fall near Tahoe National Forest01:33
Elderly Florida woman dies after alligator attack01:42
Shark attack survivor stories on ‘Shark Watch TODAY’24:01
Watch: Dramatic video shows rescue of baby elephant that fell into a manhole in Thailand02:08
New York residents are reeling over shark attacks and sightings02:21
Cat found at Boston airport after being lost three weeks ago01:44
At least five injured during Pamplona’s San Fermin running of the bulls00:52
Watch: Zookeepers keep elephants cool with high-powered hose amid British heat wave00:48
Shark patrols on high alert amid increase of dangerous incidents02:52
Sea lions chase away sunbathers on San Diego beach00:47
How ‘cow hugging’ has become a popular new form of meditation02:26
Simba the goat is all ears00:43
Pamplona's running of the bulls resumes after two-year Covid break00:47
'Moon bears' rescued after years of torture, used for bile farming04:20
How to keep your pets safe and calm during July 4 fireworks04:34
Tips to keep dogs safe during fireworks and loud noises01:48
- Now Playing
Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast00:50
- UP NEXT
World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 3500:51
Watch: Suspect on foot tries to evade New York police officer on horseback00:31
Florida emu finds fame on TikTok02:50
Hero border collie helps rescue owner after 70-foot fall near Tahoe National Forest01:33
Elderly Florida woman dies after alligator attack01:42
Play All