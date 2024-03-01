IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Human body parts found at park in Long Island, N.Y.
March 1, 202401:29
Investigators are searching for answers after human remains were discovered in multiple spots of a park in Long Island, N.Y. WNBC’s Greg Cergol reports that a student located a severed arm, and a cadaver dog found a human arm and leg.March 1, 2024

