  • Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap

    'Ukraine is ... a slaughterhouse': Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice

    Zelenskyy calls Russian cut off of gas to Poland ‘blackmail’

  • Russian missiles strike key bridge in Odessa, no injuries reported

  • Ukrainian civilians protest in Russian-controlled city of Kherson

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

  • ‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

  • Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’

  • Putin vows ‘lightning fast’ response to outside interference in Ukraine

  • Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

  • Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil

  • Russia halts gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria

  • Heads roll as Soviet-era 'friendship' monument dismantled in Kyiv

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia launched missiles that flew over three nuclear plants

  • The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

  • Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

  • President Zelenskyy brings cheer, and iPads, to hospitalized children

  • U.N. chief visits Putin on Ukraine peace mission

'Ukraine is ... a slaughterhouse': Amal Clooney pushes for Ukraine war crimes justice

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney called on the United Nations on Wednesday to focus on international justice for war crimes in Ukraine.April 28, 2022

