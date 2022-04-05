Human Rights Watch investigator searches for war crimes evidence in Bucha
01:54
An investigator with Human Rights Watch, an international nongovernmental organization, searched properties in Bucha, Ukraine, to collect potential evidence of alleged war crimes. WARNING: This video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.April 5, 2022
Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing
02:05
Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
04:45
Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’
03:36
Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other
04:52
Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine