IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

  • Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    Human Rights Watch investigator searches for war crimes evidence in Bucha

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

    04:52

  • Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

    06:07

  • Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial over atrocities in Bucha

    03:06

  • Global outrage grows over Ukrainian massacre in Bucha

    02:36

  • U.S. calls to suspend Russia from U.N. Human Rights Council

    01:48

  • Long lines, huge crowds as Ukrainians in east try to flee westwards

    02:42

  • Zelenskyy says at least 300 ‘killed and tortured’ in Bucha

    02:02

  • Firefighters donate gear to first responders in Ukraine

    01:53

  • The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha

    02:11

  • Pentagon: $300 million in security assistance shows U.S. ‘unwavering commitment to Ukraine’

    01:50

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb

    01:22

  • U.S. agents seize Russian oligarch's superyacht in Spain

    00:38

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters

    01:30

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

NBC News

Human Rights Watch investigator searches for war crimes evidence in Bucha

01:54

An investigator with Human Rights Watch, an international nongovernmental organization, searched properties in Bucha, Ukraine, to collect potential evidence of alleged war crimes. WARNING: This video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.April 5, 2022

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

  • Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    Human Rights Watch investigator searches for war crimes evidence in Bucha

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

    04:52

  • Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

    06:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All