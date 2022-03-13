Humanitarian aid for Mariupol to arrive Sunday, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says
01:05
Humanitarian aid for the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is expected to arrive on Sunday afternoon after being held up overnight in Berdyansk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Saturday.March 13, 2022
