Humanities Eye’s in the Sky: The Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes (Part 2)

For over 30 Years, the Hubble Space Telescope has been peering into the deepest reaches of the universe. During it’s years in orbit, Hubble has changed the way scientists and everyday people look at space. Today, astronomers and scientists look back at the impacts and contributions of Hubble, and the exciting future of space exploration, as the new James Webb Space Telescope promises to revolutionize our understanding of the universe yet again.July 1, 2022