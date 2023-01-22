IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hundreds gather to celebrate life, legacy of Lisa Marie Presley

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Lisa Marie Presley where she was laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla passed away at the age of 54. Her mother, Priscilla Presley read a poem during the service that said, “Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love."Jan. 22, 2023

