Hundreds killed by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria

- Now Playing
Hundreds killed by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria01:22
- UP NEXT
At least 10 killed in 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey01:05
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy00:48
Multiple dead, hundreds injured in Chile wildfires00:59
Illinois town donates fire engine to Ukraine01:59
‘Enough!’: Pope Francis demands end to conflict in South Sudan01:12
‘Your future is with us’: E.U. bosses move towards Ukrainian membership01:04
Ukraine using surveillance drones to monitor Belarus border01:09
Pope Francis leaves Congo headed to South Sudan00:32
China is 'looking into' suspected spy balloon over U.S.00:49
Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in deadly missile attack01:28
Suspected Chinese spy balloon found hovering over northern U.S.: NBC News Exclusive01:02
E.U.’s von der Leyen: Russia must be held accountable ‘for its odious crimes’01:22
U.S. strengthens military ties to counter growing Chinese threat01:21
Angry scenes outside Cardinal Pell's funeral as mourners hear him called a victim01:02
Australia will not feature King Charles III on new $5 bills00:48
‘Your pain is my pain’: Pope Francis meets Congolese victims of conflict02:04
Teachers, train drivers, civil servants join largest U.K. strike in over a decade00:48
Pope Francis holds Mass during trip to Congo01:50
Missing radioactive capsule found in Western Australian00:59
- Now Playing
Hundreds killed by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria01:22
- UP NEXT
At least 10 killed in 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey01:05
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy00:48
Multiple dead, hundreds injured in Chile wildfires00:59
Illinois town donates fire engine to Ukraine01:59
‘Enough!’: Pope Francis demands end to conflict in South Sudan01:12
Play All