IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

    00:40

  • Rioting in Dublin after knife attack injures 5 people

    00:39

  • 'It's like sitting in a very boring movie,' Iceland volcano evacuee says

    01:24

  • Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Lion spotted on the loose after escaping from circus near Rome, Italy

    00:50

  • Protesters clash with police in Madrid over government deal with separatists

    01:03

  • Germany march for Kristallnacht anniversary shows support for Hamas victims

    00:43

  • Iceland's prime minister supports Women’s Day Off

    01:21

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstration draws large crowds in London

    00:52

  • Deadly shooting in Belgium being investigated as possible terror attack

    02:38

  • WATCH: German lawmakers hold a minute of silence to “remember the victims” of attacks on Israel

    00:31

  • Putin claims Prighozin plane crash caused by alcohol and hand grenades

    01:24

  • Dozens dead after Russian missile strike on eastern Ukraine

    01:32

  • Pope Francis and bishops face critical issues at historic synod

    01:55

  • Women press for ordination at Roman Catholic Church's historic Vatican meeting

    00:58

  • Several killed after bus plunges from bridge near Venice

    00:52

  • Family pays tribute to girl, 15, stabbed to death on her way to school in south London

    01:16

  • Dutch police arrest gunman after deadly hospital shooting

    01:33

  • Germany bans far-right group accused of indoctrinating children

    00:55

  • Young climate activists take European governments to human rights court

    01:07

NBC News

Hundreds of animals die in Crimean aquarium after storm strikes

00:32

Almost half a million people have been left without power after a storm took down power lines in Crimea, Russian state news agency Tass said. In an aquarium in Sevastopol, around 800 exotic fish and animals were killed by storm damage, Crimea 24 TV reported.Nov. 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Long lines form as Finland closes border crossings with Russia

    00:40

  • Rioting in Dublin after knife attack injures 5 people

    00:39

  • 'It's like sitting in a very boring movie,' Iceland volcano evacuee says

    01:24

  • Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut

    01:18

  • Lion spotted on the loose after escaping from circus near Rome, Italy

    00:50

  • Protesters clash with police in Madrid over government deal with separatists

    01:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All