Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse
01:47
Police are searching for several suspects seen loading boxes of bulletproof vests into vans outside of the Ukraine Congress Committee of America building. WNBC's Jessica Cunnington reports.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Hundreds of bulletproof vests donated for use in Ukraine stolen from New York warehouse
01:47
UP NEXT
Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees
03:29
Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring
03:22
Covid cases surge in China and Europe
03:36
New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody
03:57
Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline