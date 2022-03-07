Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys01:29
UP NEXT
Former Kansas City detective sentenced to 6 years for killing man in his driveway02:00
Massive wildfires in Florida scorch thousands of acres01:25
New Mexico man in hospital for over 500 days with Covid returns home02:48
Trucker convoy protests Covid mandates on beltway in D.C.01:04
Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead01:48
No kidnapping in deadly New Mexico police crash, police say driver allegedly lied03:07
Investigators in Maryland find cut gas pipe in basement of apartment building that exploded01:27
Two Chicago officers shot by gunman who drops handgun while in line at restaurant01:45
NYU students demand more security after multiple students attacked near campus01:43
Indiana teacher faces battery charges after video shows him slapping student02:33
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in deadly 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia01:26
Family searching for answers in death of New Orleans college student03:01
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs01:32
Court battle over Texas transgender family investigations continues01:20
Long Island teacher charged with raping 15-year-old student in 201301:58
U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent03:26
National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.02:05
Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty02:55
Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy03:06
Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys01:29
U.S. Border Patrol says 158 migrants swam to shore after a boat carrying more than 300 Haitian migrants ran aground off the coast of Key Largo. WTVJ's Laura Rodriguez reports.March 7, 2022
Now Playing
Hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in Florida Keys01:29
UP NEXT
Former Kansas City detective sentenced to 6 years for killing man in his driveway02:00
Massive wildfires in Florida scorch thousands of acres01:25
New Mexico man in hospital for over 500 days with Covid returns home02:48
Trucker convoy protests Covid mandates on beltway in D.C.01:04
Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead01:48