    Hundreds of thousands protest Poland’s right-wing government

    01:20
Hundreds of thousands protest Poland’s right-wing government

01:20

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest Poland’s right-wing government, saying the administration has violated democratic norms. Critics point to the ruling Law and Justice party’s takeover of the judiciary and media and its hostility towards minorities, including LGBTQ+ people, and fears that the government could force the country out of the E.U.June 5, 2023

    Hundreds of thousands protest Poland’s right-wing government

    01:20
