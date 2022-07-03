IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Hundreds protest shooting death of Jayland Walker

00:41

Hundreds gathered to protest the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker. The demonstrations come after police released body camera footage showing the moment officers shot at Walker as he ran. The Ohio officers were attempting to pull Walker over for an unspecified traffic violation when he fled.July 3, 2022

