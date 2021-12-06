'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child
A rally for LGBTQ+ children in Hastings, Minnesota, was organized after an 8-year-old transgender girl was outed during her mother's school board reelection campaign. KARE's Eva Andersen reports.Dec. 6, 2021
