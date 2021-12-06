'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The true story of how one woman was radicalized

    07:06

  • 'I can be here forever': Father of Parkland victim stands in front of White House, requests meeting with Biden

    03:41

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

  • CNN terminates Chris Cuomo for aiding brother during sexual misconduct allegations

    00:32

  • Oakland County sheriff: Unknown why shooter's parents were 'hiding' in Detroit warehouse

    05:37

  • Parents of alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all charges

    04:13

  • Police: Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect in custody

    05:46

  • Sheriff Bouchard 'confident' parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect will be found

    10:48

  • Sheriff confirms FBI, U.S. marshals searching for parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect

    01:25

  • N.Y. Gov. Hochul: ‘We do anticipate more cases’ after Minnesota omicron case traced to New York City

    02:53

  • Rep. Pressley: Congress must protect abortion rights if the courts won't

    04:03

  • Elie Mystal: They’re concerned with the rights of a fetus to diminish the rights of women

    07:33

  • Oakland County sheriff supports charges for shooting suspect

    05:01

  • Omicron variant in U.S. found in traveler returning from South Africa with mild symptoms

    04:28

  • 17-year-old boy becomes fourth victim in Michigan high school shooting

    01:52

  • Joy Reid on book banning trend: ‘We should buy these books and give them as gifts’

    03:11

  • Three killed, six wounded in Michigan high school shooting

    02:03

  • Jeffrey Epstein's pilot called as prosecution's first witness, recalls meeting accuser

    03:15

  • New wave of smash-and-grab robberies has retailers, shoppers on edge

    09:19

  • GOP plays down risk of Covid, yet attacks Biden for not ending the pandemic, says writer

    09:05

NBC News Channel

'We stand with trans kids': Hundreds rally in Minnesota to show support for transgender child

01:45

A rally for LGBTQ+ children in Hastings, Minnesota, was organized after an 8-year-old transgender girl was outed during her mother's school board reelection campaign. KARE's Eva Andersen reports.Dec. 6, 2021

  • The true story of how one woman was radicalized

    07:06

  • 'I can be here forever': Father of Parkland victim stands in front of White House, requests meeting with Biden

    03:41

  • New investigations into Michigan school shooting, more charges expected

    04:44

  • CNN terminates Chris Cuomo for aiding brother during sexual misconduct allegations

    00:32

  • Oakland County sheriff: Unknown why shooter's parents were 'hiding' in Detroit warehouse

    05:37

  • Parents of alleged Michigan shooter plead not guilty to all charges

    04:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All