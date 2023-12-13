IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden: 'My father was not financially involved in my business'

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44

  • Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'

    01:02

  • Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    02:49

  • 'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence

    01:22

  • Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

    01:19

  • Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Wray urges Congress to renew 'critical' surveillance law

    04:01

  • Families of opioid victims push Supreme Court to hold Sackler family accountable

    05:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

    01:58

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

    02:37

  • Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

    02:32

  • George Santos expelled from Congress after House vote

    03:27

  • Full special report: Rep. George Santos expelled from Congress

    09:54

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    04:04

  • House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow

    01:45

  • Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case

    02:02

NBC News

Hunter Biden: 'My father was not financially involved in my business'

05:47

Hunter Biden delivered a statement on Capitol Hill as he appeared to defy a subpoena from the House Oversight and Judiciary Committee to testify behind closed doors. He asserted that President Biden was "not financially involved" in his businesses and continued to offer to testify publicly.Dec. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden: 'My father was not financially involved in my business'

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

    04:44

  • Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'

    01:02

  • Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    02:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All