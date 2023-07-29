IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers’ ages

    02:37

  • White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case

    03:01

  • Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59

  • Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

    01:25

  • Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence

    03:42

  • McConnell freezes up during news conference, raising health concerns

    01:40

  • UFO whistleblower alleges 'non-human' biologics found at crash sites

    00:51

  • Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:11

  • Biden designates three locations linked to Emmett Till as national monuments

    03:14

  • Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade

    03:43

  • Biden admin suing Texas over floating barriers at southern border

    02:03

  • 'We're done with the cover-ups': House GOP preview hearing on UFOs

    01:23

  • Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress

    01:45

  • IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe

    02:49

  • Watch President of Israel's full address to a joint meeting of Congress

    40:25

  • Blinken to Senate: Stalling diplomatic nominees is 'undermining our national security'

    02:26

  • Senator Schumer pushes to declassify UFO documents

    01:12

  • Sen. Tuberville blocking military nominations over Pentagon reproductive care policy

    02:14

NBC News

Hurd booed over Trump comments at GOP Lincoln Dinner

02:03

Former Rep. Will Hurd, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, was booed after commenting that Trump is only running “to stay out of prison.”July 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell freezing during news conference sparks concern over lawmakers’ ages

    02:37

  • White House 'closely monitoring' attempted coup in Niger

    02:42

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case

    03:01

  • Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

    02:59

  • Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

    01:25
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All