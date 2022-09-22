IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Charges dropped against 3 Florida nurses in nursing home deaths after Hurricane Irma

Charges dropped against 3 Florida nurses in nursing home deaths after Hurricane Irma

Prosecutors in Broward County, Florida, dropped all charges against three former nurses who worked at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills where multiple patients died from overheating after Hurricane Irma. Officials say Jorge Carballo, who was an administrator at the facility still faces the charges. WTVJ's Tony Pipitone reports.Sept. 22, 2022

    Charges dropped against 3 Florida nurses in nursing home deaths after Hurricane Irma

