Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

Cassidy Hutchinson remembers Mark Meadows saying: ’Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6’02:33
- Now Playing
Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 605:08
- UP NEXT
Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing02:16
‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing03:22
Schiff: 'Worst case scenario' would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 202406:27
Top justice officials detail Trump's attempts to strong arm the DOJ02:46
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure against Justice Department03:26
Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on which Republican lawmakers requested pardons04:22
'Pure insanity': Donoghue speaks out on Italian vote switching conspiracy theory during Jan 6 hearing05:15
'Leave the rest to me': Trump asked former DOJ official to call 2020 election corrupt01:08
Kinzinger discusses pressure put on Justice Department to contest 2020 election results03:12
Cheney highlights evidence Trump pressured DOJ officials to overturn election in hearing opening07:56
Officials speak out about relentless pressure campaign from Trump02:39
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on threats to election officials03:18
Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election07:56
Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed02:15
Sen. Raffensperger says widowed daughter-in-law’s home broken into by Trump followers01:53
Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'01:38
Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'09:06
New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 601:15
Cassidy Hutchinson remembers Mark Meadows saying: ’Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6’02:33
- Now Playing
Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 605:08
- UP NEXT
Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing02:16
‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing03:22
Schiff: 'Worst case scenario' would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 202406:27
Top justice officials detail Trump's attempts to strong arm the DOJ02:46
Play All