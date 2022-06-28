IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson remembers Mark Meadows saying: ’Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6’

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

  • Schiff: 'Worst case scenario' would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 2024

    06:27

  • Top justice officials detail Trump's attempts to strong arm the DOJ

    02:46

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure against Justice Department

    03:26

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on which Republican lawmakers requested pardons

    04:22

  • 'Pure insanity': Donoghue speaks out on Italian vote switching conspiracy theory during Jan 6 hearing

    05:15

  • 'Leave the rest to me': Trump asked former DOJ official to call 2020 election corrupt

    01:08

  • Kinzinger discusses pressure put on Justice Department to contest 2020 election results

    03:12

  • Cheney highlights evidence Trump pressured DOJ officials to overturn election in hearing opening

    07:56

  • Officials speak out about relentless pressure campaign from Trump

    02:39

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on threats to election officials

    03:18

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56

  • Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15

  • Sen. Raffensperger says widowed daughter-in-law’s home broken into by Trump followers

    01:53

  • Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'

    09:06

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

NBC News

Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

05:08

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that former deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato told her President Trump was so insistent about going to Capitol after his Jan. 6 rally that he reached for the steering wheel and lunged at Secret Service agent Bobby Engel.June 28, 2022

  • Cassidy Hutchinson remembers Mark Meadows saying: ’Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6’

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

  • Schiff: 'Worst case scenario' would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 2024

    06:27

  • Top justice officials detail Trump's attempts to strong arm the DOJ

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All