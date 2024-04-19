IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
IAEA chief says Iran could produce a nuclear weapon 'within months' 
April 19, 202402:24
IAEA chief says Iran could produce a nuclear weapon 'within months' 

02:24

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, spoke with Sky News' Wilfred Frost in the wake of Israel's strike on Isfahan. “Sky News Today with Wilfred Frost” streams live daily at 5 a.m. ET on NBC News NOW.April 19, 2024

