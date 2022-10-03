IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ian's remnants bring heavy rain, harsh winds to New Jersey shore

Ian's remnants bring heavy rain, harsh winds to New Jersey shore

Coastal flood warnings and high wind advisories have been issued as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continues to move north. WCAU's Randy Gyllenhaal reports.Oct. 3, 2022

