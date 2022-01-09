IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly Films

Ian Somerhalder on how wife Nikki Reed saved him from financial ruin and led him to launch a best-selling bourbon (Part 1)

05:23

Ian Somerhalder tells Kate Snow about his early success as a child model and having to “fight tooth and nail” to be cast in The Vampire Diaries. Ian has now launched a bourbon called “Brother’s Bond” with on-screen brother Paul Wesley.Jan. 9, 2022

