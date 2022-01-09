Ian Somerhalder on how wife Nikki Reed saved him from financial ruin and led him to launch a best-selling bourbon (Part 2)
The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder tells Kate Snow about how a “terrible business situation” nearly crushed him, until wife Nikki Reed stepped in to negotiate a path out. Ian has now launched a bourbon called “Brother’s Bond” with on-screen brother Paul Wesley.Jan. 9, 2022
