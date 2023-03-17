ICC president announces Putin arrest warrant, calls war crimes allegation ‘credible’

International Criminal Court President Piotr Hofmanski announces from The Hague arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian politician responsible for children’s rights. The warrant relates to the suspected unlawful deportation of children and the unlawful transfer of population from Ukraine to Russia. Russia has said it does not recognize ICC jurisdiction, and has insisted that it is not affected by the warrants.March 17, 2023