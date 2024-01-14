IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Denmark gets a new king as Frederik X takes the throne

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Iceland fishing town evacuated as erupting volcano poses threat to area

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland

    01:20

  • Taiwan voters elect president labelled 'troublemaker' by China

    01:57

  • 'Victory for democracy': Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan election

    00:36

  • Ecuador faces rise in gang violence as president issues state of emergency

    03:37

  • Palestinians say Israeli soldiers using heavy-handed tactics in West Bank

    01:54

  • Taiwan's high-stakes presidential election expected to have global implications

    01:50

  • Thousands protest U.S. missile strikes in Yemen

    01:14

  • ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

    01:09

  • 'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas

    05:36

  • Israel calls on U.N.'s top court to dismiss genocide case against it

    01:10

  • WATCH: Kids sell food and drink on the streets of Rafah to help support families

    01:20

  • U.S. and U.K. strike at Houthi targets in Yemen

    01:42

  • Papua New Guinea declares state of emergency after 15 killed in riot

    02:09

  • U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis

    03:53

  • Nearly 100 days since hostages taken in Hamas terror attack

    02:03

  • High-ranking Houthi official blames Israel for wider conflicts in Middle East

    04:32

  • ‘Be strong, we love you so much’: Hostage families shout support across Gaza border

    01:48

  • Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says

    00:57

NBC News

Iceland fishing town evacuated as erupting volcano poses threat to area

01:38

Aerial video shows a volcano in Iceland erupting. People in the town of Grindavik have evacuated. Officials say the lava flow poses a threat to the nearby fishing village.Jan. 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Denmark gets a new king as Frederik X takes the throne

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Iceland fishing town evacuated as erupting volcano poses threat to area

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland

    01:20

  • Taiwan voters elect president labelled 'troublemaker' by China

    01:57

  • 'Victory for democracy': Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan election

    00:36

  • Ecuador faces rise in gang violence as president issues state of emergency

    03:37
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All