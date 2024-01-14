Iceland fishing town evacuated as erupting volcano poses threat to area

Denmark gets a new king as Frederik X takes the throne00:58
- Now Playing
Iceland fishing town evacuated as erupting volcano poses threat to area01:38
- UP NEXT
Watch: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland01:20
Taiwan voters elect president labelled 'troublemaker' by China01:57
'Victory for democracy': Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan election00:36
Ecuador faces rise in gang violence as president issues state of emergency03:37
Palestinians say Israeli soldiers using heavy-handed tactics in West Bank01:54
Taiwan's high-stakes presidential election expected to have global implications01:50
Thousands protest U.S. missile strikes in Yemen01:14
‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid01:09
'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnapped by Hamas05:36
Israel calls on U.N.'s top court to dismiss genocide case against it01:10
WATCH: Kids sell food and drink on the streets of Rafah to help support families01:20
U.S. and U.K. strike at Houthi targets in Yemen01:42
Papua New Guinea declares state of emergency after 15 killed in riot02:09
U.S. court rules Madrid museum can keep painting stolen by Nazis03:53
Nearly 100 days since hostages taken in Hamas terror attack02:03
High-ranking Houthi official blames Israel for wider conflicts in Middle East04:32
‘Be strong, we love you so much’: Hostage families shout support across Gaza border01:48
Two paths lead to peace and stability in Gaza and Mideast, Blinken says00:57
Denmark gets a new king as Frederik X takes the throne00:58
- Now Playing
Iceland fishing town evacuated as erupting volcano poses threat to area01:38
- UP NEXT
Watch: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland01:20
Taiwan voters elect president labelled 'troublemaker' by China01:57
'Victory for democracy': Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan election00:36
Ecuador faces rise in gang violence as president issues state of emergency03:37
Play All