Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
World
Iceland is for gun lovers (but nobody gets shot)
Icelandic people love guns. The small North Atlantic island nation has a rich hunting and sport shooting culture, and there’s about one gun for every three people on the island. But there hasn’t been a gun murder since 2007. Here’s a look at the extensive application and training process required to purchase a firearm in Iceland.
World News
Toronto's mayor calls for gun control debate after fatal Greektown shooting01:15
Iceland is for gun lovers (but nobody gets shot)03:08
White Helmets evacuated from Syria as regime forces close in01:30
Rep. Maxine Waters: I think Trump is Putin's apprentice07:38
Fernand Amandi: We cannot allow normalization of Helsinki press conference17:30
Deadly bomb blast hits Kabul as exiled Afghan VP returns00:39
Play All