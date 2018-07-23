Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Iceland is for gun lovers (but nobody gets shot)
Icelandic people love guns. The small North Atlantic island nation has a rich hunting and sport shooting culture, and there’s about one gun for every three people on the island. But there hasn’t been a gun murder since 2007. Here’s a look at the extensive application and training process required to purchase a firearm in Iceland.
