BREAKING: Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in a car accident

Icelandic volcano bursts back into life with smoke and lava

Only 20 miles from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, and even closer to Keflavik Airport, the Fagradalsfjall volcano finished its last eruption just eight months ago, after nearly 800 years without any volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula where it is located.Aug. 3, 2022

