International Court of Justice set to rule on Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza

- Now Playing
International Court of Justice set to rule on Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza01:18
- UP NEXT
Palestinian children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City school01:51
Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel01:56
Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says07:07
New Oct. 7 video appears to show Hamas abducting Israeli women01:14
Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state03:59
UN halts food distribution in Gaza citing lack of safety, shortages01:54
Norway, Ireland and Spain announce they will recognize state of Palestine00:38
Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip00:36
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu02:13
International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader01:40
‘A moral outrage of historic proportions’: Netanyahu slams ICC arrest warrant00:52
ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes02:54
Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College00:49
Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan00:24
American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave02:11
Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza00:58
Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza03:47
Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza01:20
US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys02:04
- Now Playing
International Court of Justice set to rule on Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza01:18
- UP NEXT
Palestinian children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City school01:51
Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel01:56
Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says07:07
New Oct. 7 video appears to show Hamas abducting Israeli women01:14
Ireland, Spain and Norway say they will recognize Palestinian state03:59
Play All