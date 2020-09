New York City soul food favorite, Sylvia’s Restaurant, has been a community mainstay for 58 years. In our new series “Hometown Favorites,” Tren’ness Woods-Black, granddaughter of founder Sylvia Woods and VP of Strategic Partnerships for the restaurant, reveals why despite surviving some of history’s most challenging events, the pandemic has been one of Sylvia’s most difficult tests of all. (Created by NBC News with our sponsor Facebook).