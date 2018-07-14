WATCH: President Trump walks in front of Queen Elizabeth II

Subscribe to Breaking News emails

ICYMI: President Trump walks in front of Queen Elizabeth II

President Trump is facing criticism for a "misstep" during his visit to Windsor Castle. While inspecting the Guard of Honour, Trump walked in front of Queen Elizabeth and stopped forcing her to step around him.Jul.14.2018

