WATCH: President Trump walks in front of Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. news
ICYMI: President Trump walks in front of Queen Elizabeth II
President Trump is facing criticism for a "misstep" during his visit to Windsor Castle. While inspecting the Guard of Honour, Trump walked in front of Queen Elizabeth and stopped forcing her to step around him.
U.S. and World News
