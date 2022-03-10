Idaho lawmakers seek to ban trans youth treatment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Idaho House of Representatives passed legislation to make it punishable if a parent seeks out gender-affirming health care for their transgender child. KTVB reports.March 10, 2022
