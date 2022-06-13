IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Idaho police receiving death threats following Patriot Front arrests near Pride event

01:17

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White spoke to reporters saying that his department has fielded about 149 calls following the Patriot Front arrests near a Pride event. He said half of the calls were from anonymous people using choice words and offering death threats against himself and the police department for "doing their jobs." June 13, 2022

