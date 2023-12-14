Idaho woman found alive four days after driving off cliff

- Now Playing
Idaho woman found alive four days after driving off cliff02:42
- UP NEXT
Tips on how to handle holiday season stress04:08
Massachusetts fertility doctor accused of impregnating patient with his own sperm01:27
13-year-old accused of plotting mass shooting at Ohio synagogue01:11
Watch: Obama makes surprise visit to Chicago school to read Christmas story01:23
Arizona student meets idol Steph Curry after he sinks buzzer-beater02:08
Florida school board calling for resignation of Moms for Liberty co-founder over sex scandal03:33
Undercover surveillance teams cracking down on retail theft in LA03:16
‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dead at 6101:42
Two arrested after elementary students ate gummy bears from fentanyl-laced bag02:06
House votes to begin impeachment inquiry into President Biden04:31
Mississippi judge sentences Black child to probation for public urination01:53
Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady as inflation cools02:33
Broadway musical ‘Harmony’ tells the story of the Comedian Harmonists05:00
Hiker survives 1,000 foot fall from Hawaii trail02:04
Body believed to be missing teen recovered from Illinois pond01:39
L.A. district attorney announces charges in two antisemitic crimes02:35
Florida school board asks Moms for Liberty co-founder Ziegler to resign01:43
Inside Amazon’s robot revolution04:53
New footage shows the moment a New York building collapses03:24
- Now Playing
Idaho woman found alive four days after driving off cliff02:42
- UP NEXT
Tips on how to handle holiday season stress04:08
Massachusetts fertility doctor accused of impregnating patient with his own sperm01:27
13-year-old accused of plotting mass shooting at Ohio synagogue01:11
Watch: Obama makes surprise visit to Chicago school to read Christmas story01:23
Arizona student meets idol Steph Curry after he sinks buzzer-beater02:08
Play All