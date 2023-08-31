IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Florida assesses damage after Idalia, Trump accused of exaggerating his net worth, and sunken WWI-era ships found in Texas river

  • Al Roker tracks where Tropical Storm Idalia is headed next

  • Idalia, now a tropical storm, leaves major flooding in Florida

  • 'The house is still here': Residents survey Idalia's destruction of Florida's Horseshoe Beach

    Idalia still packs destructive powers over parts of the Carolinas

    Idalia hits South Carolina, bringing heavy rain and strong winds

  • Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida

  • Watch: Strong wind gust flips car as Idalia moves into South Carolina

  • Satellite images show before and after Idalia flooded parts of Florida

  • Gov. DeSantis gives update on recovery efforts as Idalia moves out of Florida

  • Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says

  • Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

  • Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend as Category 3 hurricane

  • Florida’s now seeing ‘100-year storm events on a regular basis,’ Tallahassee mayor says

  • 'We have to remain vigilant': Biden on Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts

  • Tampa police removing people from flooded streets because of 'trash water'

  • Florida restaurant owner describes 'big loss' from Hurricane Idalia

  • Drone video captures Tampa flooding from Hurricane Idalia

  • Watch: Gas station awning topples under Idalia's winds

  • Idalia lessens to Category 1 hurricane as it moves across Florida and Georgia

  • Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia

Idalia still packs destructive powers over parts of the Carolinas

NBC News' meteorologist Michelle Grossman forecasts flooding and destructive winds as Idalia heads east.Aug. 31, 2023

