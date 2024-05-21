IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip
May 21, 202400:36
    Israeli military releases video said to show troops in action in the Gaza Strip

    Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu

  • International Criminal Court seeks arrest of Israel's Netanyahu and Hamas leader

  • ‘A moral outrage of historic proportions’: Netanyahu slams ICC arrest warrant

  • ICC chief prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas leader for war crimes

  • Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College

  • Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan

  • American doctors stay in Gaza hospital after being offered chance to leave

  • Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza

  • Israeli military recovers bodies of three hostages from Gaza

  • Israel identifies bodies of three hostages recovered from Gaza

  • US aid arrives in Gaza but protesters block or attack some convoys

  • Several schools in Gaza have been destroyed, UNICEF says

  • U.S. military anchors pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid

  • Israel bombs UNRWA clinic in Gaza City, killing displaced civilians

  • Netanyahu on Rafah offensive: We're doing what we have to do

  • Doctor still treating patients in Gaza while being blocked from leaving

  • Police presence grows at UC Irvine as pro-Palestinian protests continue

  • Massive U.S. dock to deliver food, other humanitarian aid to Gaza

  • Israeli defense minister challenges Netanyahu to commit to Palestinian rule in Gaza

Israel's military said its forces were continuing "operational activities" throughout the Gaza Strip. Israel launched its offensive after Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.May 21, 2024

