    Spanish police raid illegal tobacco factories accused of exploiting Ukrainian refugees

NBC News

Spanish police raid illegal tobacco factories accused of exploiting Ukrainian refugees

00:57

Spanish authorities raided three illegal tobacco factories that were allegedly exploiting Ukrainian refugees, who were working in poor condition. The Spanish Guardia Civil police and Europol seized more than 3.5 million packets of untaxed tobacco from the three factories, worth almost $20 million.Jan. 23, 2023

