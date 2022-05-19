IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Illinois bans 'ghost guns'

NBC News Channel

Illinois bans 'ghost guns'

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs bill banning 'ghost guns,' firearms assembled from parts and sold online without background checks. WMAQ's Chris Hush reports.May 19, 2022

    Illinois bans 'ghost guns'

