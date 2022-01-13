Illinois judge's reversal of teen's sexual assault conviction sparks outrage
Judge Robert Adrian called the 148 days already spent in jail by 18-year-old Drew Clinton "plenty of punishment," sparing him a minimum four year prison sentence for a sexual assault conviction. WGEM's Blake Sammann reports.Jan. 13, 2022
