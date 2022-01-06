Illinois officials urge caution around pop-up Covid testing sites
Illinois Gov. Pritzker warned residents about pop-up testing sites as the demand for Covid-19 tests rise. Director of Illinois Dept. of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged caution as some clinics are “taking advantage of these crazy times.”Jan. 6, 2022
