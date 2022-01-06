IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Illinois officials urge caution around pop-up Covid testing sites

    02:25
    Novac Djokovic visa rejected in Australia amid vaccine exemption dispute

    03:03

  • Schools see jump in disruptions in first week after the holidays

    02:19

  • CDC panel recommends booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15

    02:49

  • Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote

    03:38

  • CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine

    01:58

  • Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who didn't comply with Covid vaccine mandate

    00:13

  • 'One couldn't live without the other': California couple together for 25 years die of Covid, hours apart

    02:09

  • Chicago Teachers Union votes to cancel classes due to rising Covid cases

    06:19

  • Novak Djokovic ‘heading down under’ for Australian Open despite being unvaccinated

    03:43

  • Education Secretary Cardona on how to keep kids safe in school amid Covid surge

    03:39

  • Military deployed to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients

    02:45

  • Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge

    07:35

  • New study finds developmental differences for children born during start of pandemic

    02:55

  • CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning

    02:14

  • Australians speak out over Djokovic Covid exemption

    01:14

  • Family speaks out after 6-year-old hospitalized for 18 days with Covid

    04:56

  • Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage

    02:46

  • Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge

    01:53

  • Experts say wastewater samples reveal record levels of Covid across U.S.

    04:01

Illinois Gov. Pritzker warned residents about pop-up testing sites as the demand for Covid-19 tests rise. Director of Illinois Dept. of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged caution as some clinics are “taking advantage of these crazy times.”Jan. 6, 2022

