Video and satellite photos appear to show new Egyptian construction near the Gaza border
Feb. 16, 202401:05
Video and satellite photos appear to show new Egyptian construction near the Gaza border

01:05

Egypt appears to be building a wall and is levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of an anticipated Israeli offensive targeting the border city of Rafah.Feb. 16, 2024

